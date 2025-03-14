Workers finish canopy skeleton for Acrisure Amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Acrisure Amphitheater hit a new milestone Friday as construction workers raised the canopy's final steel beam, completing its framework.

Before it was raised, the beam was signed by some of the people who were in attendance.

The canopy is made up of 3.2 million pounds of steel. It will be about the size of a football field when it is finished, large enough to shelter roughly 75% of the seating area.

“Anyone who's talking about this amphitheater, it has a level of excitement to it, and that level of excitement and energy is transcended all the way down through the community, through our subcontracting partners, and all the way into the field crews that are out here working today,” says Project Executive Kevinn Donovan, “and it's that level of excitement that's allowing us to be at the milestone that we're at today.”

Thirty more tons of steel will support nearby structures, including green rooms, concessions stands, VIP areas and more.

The construction project is on target to wrap up in May 2026.

