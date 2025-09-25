BEHIND THE SCENES LOOK: Tour inside the Acrisure Amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the biggest project in years for my neighborhood.

Crews are working non-stop to finish The Acrisure Amphitheater along the Grand River in Grand Rapids.

Finally, we’re getting a sneak peek inside to see all the work that's been done to get ready for concerts starting next spring.

“This is our seating ball here. What we'll have is the lower level, where it's fairly flat. We call that the pit. That'll be either standing room or folding chairs, depending on what artist is playing and what they want,” Pioneer Construction Project Manager Eric Olson said while giving a hard hat tour.

I had been asking for months, trying to get inside to see all the work that had been done.

Pioneer Construction crews gave us a guided tour of approximately an hour, showing us what has been done so far.

“So this seating area has 7,000 fixed seats in it, and then behind you, the lawn seating that's for 5,000,” Olson said.

The project manager tells me they're about 65% done.

“Some areas are a little behind, some areas are a lot further ahead, but we're, we're right on schedule,” Olson added.

He didn’t go into detail about what they’re ahead of or behind on, but did explain that seats are going to be one of the last features added.

As crews continue to work, Olson explained the layout of the amphitheater to us.

Your main seating is under the awning.

This is what the stage looks like right now.

“The stage is absolutely huge. It's just massive and gives them the most flexibility for whatever band they want to have here. They could even have a symphony here and play. It's really incredible,” Olson said.

Olson highlighted the fact that there is no real obstruction of view; that's why they have the pillars right where they are on the sides of the awning.

He explained that it provides the best views for the entire audience.

This is the view from the lawn.

To reach your seats, there are several entrances, one of which is conveniently located by the river.

Want something to eat or drink? Concession spots are spread out.

“This, what we call the Market building, our bar area on top, concessions all along the bottom, and it'll get you into your seats,” Olson said.

Crews are scheduled to be open next May.

