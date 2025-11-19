WATCH LIVE: Details on opening of Acrisure Amphitheater announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are set to learn when Grand Rapids' newest downtown concert venue will finally open.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., leaders from Grand Action 2.0 and the Kent County Arena Authority will unveil plans for Acrisure Amphitheater's grand opening weekend next May.

WATCH LIVE: Grand Opening plans for Acrisure Amphitheater announced

The 12,000 seat venue is expected to cost $184 million when completed in May 2026, featuring a massive canopy over the stage. It will be owned and operated by the Grand Rapids–Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.

Developers say the amphitheater is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Grand Rapids' history and will drive tourism, job creation, and attract other businesses to the area. When open, the amphitheater is projected to generate $807 million in economic impact in Kent County over 30 years with an estimated 300,000 visitors attending 54 concerts and events each year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube