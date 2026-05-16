Concertgoers celebrate Acrisure Amphitheater's opening at expanded social district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Concertgoers in Grand Rapids celebrated the opening of Acrisure Amphitheater on Friday by visiting the city's newly expanded social district, where Founders Brewing Company served drinks and snacks from a mobile bar.

The social district now includes these areas.



Grand River trail adjacent to amphitheater from US-131 to the railroad tracks

Market Avenue from Fulton Street to the railroad tracks

Extensions of Weston Street, Oakes Street, Cherry Street, Williams Street and Bartlett Street to Market Avenue

Finney Avenue

Ney Avenue

"People can have a beer in our tap room and have a bite to eat, or they can even stop by our mobile bar that we have set up here, grab a beer, grab a snack, enjoy the sunshine, and mosey on over to their concert," Founders Chief Marketing Officer Chuck Buckingham said. "It's a win-win."

On Friday, the lyrics from Lionel Richie songs were aplenty as the line for the mobile bar was populated with his fans.

"My dream is to shake Lionel's hand one day," said Jami Visaya, who flew into Grand Rapids from Seattle to attend the concert with her friend, Rashmi Rama.

"I'm very excited that [the amphitheater] is so close to the river and everything is so walkable," said Rama, who is from Ann Arbor. "It's really great."

FOX 17's previous coverage on Acrisure Amphitheater

Grand Rapids 'You got to come to Grand Rapids': Ribbon cut on Acrisure Amphitheater Zac Harmon

Grand Rapids A look inside the completed Acrisure Amphitheater

Grand Rapids Parking near Acrisure Amphitheater: What to know before you go Matt Witkos

Grand Rapids What roads will close on concert nights at the amphitheater? Andy Curtis

Grand Rapids City updates ride-share drop-off and pick-up zones at amphitheater Andy Curtis

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