'You got to come to Grand Rapids': Ribbon cut on Acrisure Amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The stage is set, the massive canopy is up, and on Friday leaders from across West Michigan gathered to celebrate the opening of Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids.

The $184 million venue is set to open on May 15 with a concert headlined by Lionel Richie, who joined in the celebration inside the amphitheater Friday afternoon.

"I look forward to coming back many, many times and telling my friends, my artist friends, that there's a destination you got to come to Grand Rapids," said Richie. "Can you believe that? Grand Rapids."

Grand Action 2.0 co-chair Dick DeVos called the completion of the amphitheater another major step for Grand Rapids to gain a community cornerstone.

“The opening of this venue is a celebration of the many, many private and public leaders who for years worked to make this vision a reality," said DeVos. "As we kick off opening season this weekend, it is my hope it will be a weekend where families feel welcome, visitors discover our wonderful hospitality, businesses thrive, and Grand Rapids is at its very best."

Watch: How Acrisure Ampitheater went from idea to reality

Building Acrisure Amphitheater

Designed to hold 12,000 plus people, the publicly-owned space will also feature some green area along the Grand River.

A free Grand Opening celebration will be held on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees will need tickets, which can be obtained for no cost through the venue's website.

The amphitheater is set to hold dozens of concerts in its debut season.

Grand Rapids Concerts and events coming for Acrisure Amphitheater's opening season in 2026 FOX 17 News

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