Parking near Acrisure Amphitheater: What to know before you go to an event in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the first concert at the Acrisure Amphitheater approaching, parking in downtown Grand Rapids is one of the biggest concerns among people planning to attend events there this summer and fall.

The City of Grand Rapids has released a strategy to handle the influx of people coming downtown for amphitheater events. The city touts 8,000 parking spots within a half mile of the amphitheater.

WATCH: Parking options for Acrisure Amphitheater concerts

A look at parking options for Acrisure Amphitheater

HERE IS A BREAKDOWN OF YOUR OPTIONS:

Street parking

Street parking is one of the more affordable options for downtown events, but availability can be limited — especially when events at nearby Van Andel Arena overlap with amphitheater shows.



Best for: Budget-conscious attendees willing to walk

Budget-conscious attendees willing to walk Keep in mind: You may need to park farther away to find an open spot

You may need to park farther away to find an open spot Street parking is enforced Monday - Friday, 8 am - 7 pm

Street parking varies throughout downtown, but closer to venues, the cost is $2.00 an hour

Parking ramps

Parking ramps offer more reliable availability and are generally closer to the venue than street parking.

FOX 17

Several city-owned and operated ramps are located within the downtown core

8,000 parking spaces within 1/2 mile of the amphitheater

Ramps tend to fill quickly when multiple events are happening simultaneously near Van Andel Arena

Event parking prices vary by location and by whether it's public or private.

City ramps cost typically anywhere from $12 - $25 during events

Dan Boers

Reserved parking

For those who prefer to plan ahead, reserving a parking spot is a strong option.



Lot 6A is one of the closest reserved parking options to the amphitheater

Reserved spots cost approximately $24

In a test of the walk from Lot 6A to the amphitheater, the trip took about 3 minutes on foot

Private lots are being introduced into the reservation system - at a higher cost.

The amphitheater ramp was recently introduced - cost $58

The DASH bus

If you park farther away, the city's DASH bus system can get you to the venue without the stress of finding a close spot.



Look for the red DASH signs at any of the nine city-owned and operated parking ramps

at any of the nine city-owned and operated parking ramps The DASH buses are completely free to ride

The city recently adjusted its route but still serves major destinations including Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place, and the Acrisure Amphitheater

Buses arrive approximately every 8 minutes

Important: Stand directly underneath the DASH sign to ensure the bus stops for you

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up

The City of Grand Rapids has designated the Fulton Bridge as the official rideshare drop-off and pick-up location for amphitheater events. The bridge is within walking distance of the venue.

It won’t be a door-to-door drop off.

Taking the bus into downtown

If driving into downtown is not your preference, The RAPID offers several commuter bus routes into the city.



When amphitheater events are scheduled, The RAPID will extend its hours to better accommodate the increased number of people heading downtown

CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT PARKING AREA



125 Market Ave - 60 spots at a cost of $20

Patrons must display a valid handicap mirror placard or license plate registered in their name.

display a valid handicap mirror placard or license plate registered in their name. Visitors with a yellow sticker are allowed to park at no cost

WALKING



There is always the option to walk to your specific venue

The city has worked on placing around 300 signs to point visitors to venues and how far it is to walk

Time varies for each guest

CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube