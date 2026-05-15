TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures for Acrisure Amphitheater events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The very first concert for the new Acrisure Amphitheater is Friday, and with that will come some road closures in the area around Grand Rapids' newest music venue.

For every event at the amphitheater, roads will close two hours before the doors open.

ROAD CLOSURES FOR EVERY EVENT

US-131 Off Ramp onto Market Ave SW

Market Ave between Cherry St and Bartlett St

Finney to Williams

Market Ave between Bartlett St and Wealthy St will be screened for people who have a reservation at the amphitheater or with ADA assistance

City of Grand Rapids

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