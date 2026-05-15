Ride-share drop-off and pick-up zones updated for first concert at new amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ride-share users heading downtown for tonight's Lionel Richie concert should check their apps before heading out, as GR Transportation has updated the designated drop-off and pick-up locations.

Originally, the Fulton Street Bridge was the only ride-share pick-up spot — about a half-mile walk from the venue. After receiving feedback, GR Transportation added a new zone.

According to the agency's Facebook page, ride-share drop-off and pick-up is now available at two locations:

The Fulton Street Bridge

Cesar E. Chavez beneath US-131, between Oakes and Cherry

They shared the following update and map on social media.

The city says any ride-shares routed to the grey areas on the map will be automatically directed to designated pick up and drop off areas. That grey zone has also been reduced from the original map to allow access to more late-night businesses in the area, following concerns that people heading to other downtown destinations could be redirected.

In their most recent update, GR Transportation confirmed the changes will be live with Lyft tonight. Uber confirmation is still pending. Riders should check their ride-share app for the most up-to-date information.

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