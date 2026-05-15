Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

A look inside the completed Acrisure Amphitheater

Acrisure Amphitheater, the $184 million development in downtown Grand Rapids, is ready to hold its debut concert on May 15, 2026 after years of planning and construction. Take a look inside the finished space through these photos.

Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Day Drone 1.jpg Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Jim Sutton Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 2.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 6.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater on opening day drone Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready to hold its debut concert on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Jim Sutton Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 8.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 5.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 1.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Day Drone 2.jpg Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Jim Sutton Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 7.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 3.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 4.JPEG Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Ribbon Cutting.jpg Lionel Richie helps cut the ribbon at Acrisure Amphitheater on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower

A look inside the completed Acrisure Amphitheater

close-gallery
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Day Drone 1.jpg
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 2.JPEG
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 6.JPEG
  • Acrisure Amphitheater on opening day drone
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 8.JPEG
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 5.JPEG
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 1.JPEG
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Day Drone 2.jpg
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 7.JPEG
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 3.JPEG
  • Acrisure Amphitheater Ribbon Cutting 4.JPEG
  • Ribbon Cutting.jpg

Share

Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Jim Sutton
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready to hold its debut concert on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Jim Sutton
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Jim Sutton
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Lionel Richie helps cut the ribbon at Acrisure Amphitheater on May 15, 2026.WXMI/Daren Bower
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next