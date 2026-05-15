A look inside the completed Acrisure Amphitheater
Acrisure Amphitheater, the $184 million development in downtown Grand Rapids, is ready to hold its debut concert on May 15, 2026 after years of planning and construction. Take a look inside the finished space through these photos.
Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Jim Sutton Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready to hold its debut concert on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Jim Sutton Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Jim Sutton Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower Lionel Richie helps cut the ribbon at Acrisure Amphitheater on May 15, 2026.Photo by: WXMI/Daren Bower