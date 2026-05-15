A look inside the completed Acrisure Amphitheater

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Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Jim Sutton

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready to hold its debut concert on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Jim Sutton

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Acrisure Amphitheater is seen from the sky ahead of its opening concert on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Jim Sutton

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Acrisure Amphitheater sits ready for a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

Lionel Richie helps cut the ribbon at Acrisure Amphitheater on May 15, 2026. WXMI/Daren Bower

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