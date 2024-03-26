'She was loved'; Family of woman found dead on US-131 pushes for answers, justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The family of a Grand Rapids woman found dead on US-131 says it’s difficult to understand how or why something like that would happen to her.

“No one wakes up and thinks like, ‘Hey, this is going to happen to so and so,’” said Melissa Garcia, Ruby Garcia’s cousin.

Family and police recently identified Ruby, 25, as the person whose body was discovered in the highway’s southbound lanes near Leonard Street around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

“She was loved by us,” said Mavi Garcia, Ruby’s sister.

According to Mavi, Ruby was the outspoken one in their family of seven. She worked at a local greenhouse and liked to explore. Mavi says in recent years, they even road-tripped out west together.

“We went through a lot of states but my favorite was Oregon and Colorado with her,” said Mavi. “We went to the mountains and took a lot of pictures. There was a lot of funny moments and scary moments, since we did pass the hills of the mountains.”

Melissa adds even in serious moments, Ruby managed to crack a joke.

“She was that one person I could legitimately laugh my butt off [with],” said Melissa.

It’s something Melissa and Mavi wish Ruby could do now.

“I’m not sure why somebody would think to do that to my sister,” said Mavi.

Michigan State Police arrested a person of interest on Sunday, but declined to identify the individual or any charges they may face.

Ruby’s family says they gave the name of a man involved with her to investigators; however, it’s unclear if that’s the person in custody. Mavi and Melissa did not specify the nature of their relationship.

“Even if he was a part of it, or wasn't, or he knows who did it, I feel like he should come forward,” said Mavi. “He doesn't just owe it to me; he owes it to my whole family.”

They hope to get answers in the days ahead and eventually justice for the young woman loved so dearly.

“I just want to know what happened,” said Mavi. “What truly happened to my sister? And why did it happen?”

Ruby's family created a GoFundMe account to help cover the cost of her funeral.

