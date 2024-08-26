2 MONTHS: what we know so far regarding the homicides of a Sidney Township married couple

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP., Mich. — August 26th marks two months since a Montcalm County couple was found dead in their home.

More questions remain involving the pair's death than answers.

Jessie and Virginia Seward were married for nearly 28 years. Michigan State Police initially called their deaths suspicious. Now, the deaths are being investigated by MSP as homicides.

It's believed the Sewards died on June 24. Their bodies were found two days later in their Sidney Township home on June 26.

The heartbreaking discovery was made after the couple failed to meet family at the Montcalm County Fair.

The day after they were found, June 27, investigators ruled the case a double homicide.

Fast forward to July, and there was an increased MSP presence in the Sidney Township area.

FOX 17 reported on July 9th that MSP was combing the area around the scene of the double homicide.

Neighbors and community grieved the loss of the couple at a memorial service held on July 10.

More than a month later a fundraiser was held on August 17 for the family of the Sewards.

August 21, FOX 17 went to Montcalm District Court to try to review search warrants involved in the case. Michigan law makes these records public after 56 days has passed. FOX 17 was told the records were under a suppression order, and we did not gain access to the warrants.

MSP has not publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest. Today, FOX 17 contacted MSP for an update. They said the investigation remains ongoing.

