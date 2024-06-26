Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMontcalm

Actions

MSP: 2 people found dead inside Montcalm County home

suspicious death in sidney township
Michigan State Police
suspicious death in sidney township
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 26, 2024

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating what they call a suspicious death in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they responded to the 5400 block of Beaver Creek Road in Sidney Township to find two people dead inside a home.

We're told not much is known at this time and details are pending further investigation.

"The one thing that we do want to caution individuals is that please do not speculate what you're seeing or hearing on social media until after we complete the investigation so that we do have accurate information coming in and it doesn't hinder the investigation at all," says Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson.

MSP expresses its sympathies to loved ones impacted by the situation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book