MSP: 2 people found dead inside Montcalm County home

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating what they call a suspicious death in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they responded to the 5400 block of Beaver Creek Road in Sidney Township to find two people dead inside a home.

We're told not much is known at this time and details are pending further investigation.

"The one thing that we do want to caution individuals is that please do not speculate what you're seeing or hearing on social media until after we complete the investigation so that we do have accurate information coming in and it doesn't hinder the investigation at all," says Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson.

MSP expresses its sympathies to loved ones impacted by the situation.

