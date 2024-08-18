Deceased Sheridan couple honored in community poker run

STANTON, Mich. — It's been nearly two months since elderly couple Ginny and Jesse Seward were found dead in their Sheridan Home on June 26th — and family and friends still don't have answers.

Today, the community is honoring the couple in their "Justice for Ginny and Jesse" Poker Run.

Ginny and Jesse were a beloved couple.

Long time friends of Ginny and Jesse, Tanya Neve and Lori Mazzola, said, "Wherever they went, everybody knew them. If they didn’t, they’d make sure they did by the time they left.”

Neve and Mazzola also said Ginny and Jesse were fan favorites.

“She was always a second mom to everybody. She was a wonderful person, always willing to help no matter what she had,” Neve and Mazzola remarked.

The double murder of Ginny and Jesse Seward continues to leave the Sheridan community on edge — everyone with questions.

Neve said, “They want answers. They want a resolution."

As far as police have said, no suspects have been named.

“Until the person who did this is found, we’re not stopping,” Mazzola stated.

In honor of Ginny and Jesse, Ann and Eve Wetzel organized the "Justice for Ginny and Jesse" Poker Run.

“I think that would make Ginny and Jesse very happy — that we all came together and united for them,” Ann Wetzel said.

Today was not meant to be a day of mourning, but a day of celebraiton.

Ann Wetzel remarked, “Ginny and Jesse liked to have fun, and we want this to be a fun day.”

Over 100 vehicles rode from the Stanton American Legion, where Ginny and Jesse were members, to the Greenville Community Church and back.

“When you get that many people, that’s not family — that’s family that’s their community,” Mazzola said.

In a small community where everyone knows everyone — Ginny and Jesse's names will not be forgotten.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact Silent Observer, and if you want to donate, you can deliver any funds to the Stanton American Legion.

