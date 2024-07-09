State police comb area around scene of Montcalm Co. double homicide

SYDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As family and friends prepare to say their last goodbyes to Jessie and Virginia Seward, investigators continue to search for clues around their quiet Sydney Township home.

Jessie, 81, and Virginia “Ginny”, 80, were found dead inside their home on Beaver Drive on Wednesday, June 26.

Family has confirmed to FOX 17 that the couple was set to meet up with relatives at the Montcalm County Fair the day prior, but failed to show up.

Michigan State Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest in the homicides.

A memorial service for family and close friends is happening Wednesday at the Greenville Community Church, where the pair attended.

They will then be laid to rest at Rest Haven Memory Gardens in Belding.

Roger and Joyce Wilcox were next-door neighbors with the Sewards for about 22 years, collecting countless memories of spending time together outside around a bonfire.

“It really hasn't hit home yet,” Roger told FOX 17 just days after the couple were found inside their home.

His wife Joyce adding, “them, of all people.”

They had a large family, and were active members of the Greenville Community Church.

The pair was married for nearly 28 years.

In their older years, the pair spent some time working together at Stanton Hardware.

Virginia was an employee at the Sheridan Village Market a few miles from their Beaver Dr. home, working alongside her neighbor Roger.

As the double homicide investigation continues, Michigan State Police plan to have troopers in the area throughout the week, working to solve the case.

