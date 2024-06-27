Montcalm Co. deaths of man, 81, and woman, 80, ruled double homicide by police

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jessie, 81, and Virginia Seward, 80, were found dead inside their Montcalm County home on Wednesday. State Police announced Thursday afternoon that they are now investigating the case as a double homicide.

Investigators discovered their bodies inside their home on Beaver Road.

Their neighbors of 22 years, Roger and Joyce Wilcox, still can't wrap their heads around the tragedy.

"We couldn't believe what happened," Joyce told FOX 17 on Thursday.

"It really hasn't hit home yet," her husband Roger added.

They say the Sewards were big on having family over to their home, hosting large gatherings on occasion.

"She had kids, he had kids… pretty good size family,” Roger said.

"They had a lot of family get-togethers over here.”

Troopers worked into the evening Wednesday, forensic investigators combing the crime scene.

State Police Lieutenant Michelle Robinson called their deaths "suspicious" in the hours after the discovery of their bodies."

Adding at the time, "There is not a known threat at this time."

Thursday afternoon, MSP provided an update.

"The investigation has now been determined to be a double homicide," a Michigan State Police announcement read.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444 or Montcalm County Dispatch at (989) 831-3500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube