Get moving to get ahead of hot flashes

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says physical activity fights the 'flash— not to mention keeps you healthy, which makes the change go a lot smoother.

We've shared with you how exercise can help fight bone loss

You know it combats depression

And we can't stress enough that it helps banish age-related disease

But it's also a tool to fight hot flashes.

There are a few options out there, but if Hormone Replacement Therapy isn't for you, Dr. Bitner says it's time to get active.

As we lose estrogen, our internal temperature gauge becomes more sensitive, meaning even a small rise in external temps will trigger the body to feel overheated internally— what we lovingly call a hot flash.

A study published in July showed women whose routine includes regular, moderate exercise are better able to regulate their body temperature, even during menopause.

That doesn't mean hot flashes are gone— because why make things easy?— but they are shorter and less intense, especially for women fighting depression.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Get moving!

Add some strength training to your routine, find a physically-challenging hobby, or join a class or club to keep yourself accountable.

Regular, moderate exercise will help you fight hot flashes, depression, bone loss, and disease.

And if you're hot flashes are coming on a little early in life, click here to find out what you need to look out for.