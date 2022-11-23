Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?

FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor, you can find these answers and take control!

Prediabetes is a condition where a person's blood sugar levels are consistently high for 6 months or more; you don't have diabetes yet, but you're heading in that direction— fast.

In the U.S. alone, 34% of women have prediabetes, but only 21% know it. The condition comes with a slew of symptoms surrounding your metabolism; easy (and stubborn) weight gain, fatigue— plus hormonal issues that cause painful and irregular periods, hot flashes, and more.

Women with prediabetes are at increased risk for uterine cancer, heart attack, and dementia, so early treatment is key to successfully combatting the condition.

Often, you can stop yourself from crossing over, but it takes commitment and lifestyle changes, says Dr. Bitner.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week: Manage your diet and add exercise to reverse prediabetes.

Fiber up, starches down.

Replacing low fiber food with high fiber foods can help lower blood sugar-sweet potatoes instead of white, brown rice instead of white, raspberries instead of bananas.

Protein can help.

Have a protein before a carb can lower the sugar peak and help keep the overall blood sugar averages down.

Get up and move.

Exercising after a meal doesn't have to look like training for a marathon. Go for a walk, do some yoga, or get some yard work done to get your metabolism working and prevent sugar spikes.

Bonus Tip:

Avoid sugars in the last half of your day, but especially within 4 hours of bedtime. Your body needs time to burn them off before slowing down for the night.

Talk to your doctor for more advice on how to combat prediabetes.