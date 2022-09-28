Avoid hot flashes with advice from Dr. Bitner

Hot flashes can be avoided?

According to Dr. Diana Bitner— yes!

They're a response to our ever-changing hormone levels, but FOX 17's expert on women's health says paying attention to what triggers hot flashes and help prevent or control the changes in your internal thermostat that cause them.

When estrogen drops during our cycle, your body gets very sensitive to everything— small changes in temperature, dehydration, stress, sleep deprivation, and even carrying around excess weight. It's important to carefully regulate the amount of sugar, caffeine, and alcohol consumed as we age, too.

Dr. Bitner advises if keeping a handle on those eternal elements isn't enough, it could be time to talk to your doctor about other options like seeing an specialist or starting Hormone Replacement Therapy. HRT is used for medically treating hot flashes, and has helped many women feel normal if started early in the menopause process.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week:

80 oz of water daily can help your body regulate its temperature and goes a long way towards fighting hot flash triggers like dehydration, stress and weight gain.

Bonus Tip:

Make a note of your symptoms— including possible triggers. Track them for at least a month to see where you can take action, what's working, and what's not. This way, you'll have a comprehensive guidebook to show your doctor should you need advice on your care.