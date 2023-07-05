Summer sun, strength training gives your health journey good bones

According to FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner, women facing osteoporosis or those of us with a sedentary lifestyle can take a few easy steps to avoid bone loss or fractures.

The first step is out the front door— or the back door; your choice!

Your body turns sunshine into vitamin D, which prevents bone issues, cramps, and spasms— and it boosts metabolism and serotonin levels. Suddenly you've given yourself a happy gut, a happy day, and a good night's sleep!

Recommended Daily Allowance for Vitamin D

Age RDA 0-12 months 10mcg (400 IU) 1-70 15mcg (600 IU) >70 20mcg (800 IU) Darker skin tones are less able to make vitamin D from UV rays, so you may need to adjust time outside (while still using sunscreen!)

Don't forget the sunscreen. You can prevent cancer and still get enough of what your body needs for this process, even at SPF 30 or above.

You can get it from food, but the sun is an easy way to make it happen no matter your lifestyle or dietary needs.

Along with a day in the sun, bone density lives by the adage use it or lose it. In this case, you're using your muscles to prevent bone loss.

Your muscles pull on the bones, increasing their density. People who add a moderate strength training routine to their lifestyle— we're talking a decently challenging set of dumbbells, not bench-pressing a truck or that thing in Scotland where they hurl a telephone pole as far as they can— have higher bone density throughout their lives than those who focus on cardio or diet alone.

Along with an increase in bone density, muscles help keep your metabolism humming and (like vitamin D) are linked to a better night's sleep. It's a win-win.

FOX 17 Women's Health Tip of the Week

Know what risk factors you face for bone loss and partner with your doctor to keep yourself going strong as you age. Get some sun and give a little focus to building muscle during your day.