Get your hormones in order for a more clear look at your mental health

Our hormones get blamed for everything.

It’s super helpful, right? Just ignore her—she’s hormonal today.

We’re so conditioned to disregard what our bodies are telling us, we often convince ourselves not to speak up, lest we come off as ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’.

Just ignore obvious and obtrusive symptoms like worsening anxiety, depression, or changes in physical health because you’re probably overreacting.

Because that’s a great idea.

It’s not like women are significantly more likely to experience anxiety or depression than men or anything.

You can see where I’m going with this, so let’s just cut to it--

About 24% of women experience anxiety compared to 14% of men. 10.4% of women experience some level of depression—the real kind that comes with thoughts of hopelessness, lasting sadness, and thoughts of suicide. For men that number sits at 5.5%.

Yes—our hormones will make this feel worse, but it’s not always the root cause.

Yes—therapies like synthetic hormones (birth control) can help control the cycle for the thousands of us managing conditions like PCOS or perimenopause, but they can also increase symptoms of depression and anxiety for others.

Yes—there are alternatives.

NO— you are not overreacting.

If you are feeling anxiety or depression, the best thing to do is reach out. Talk to your doctor or gynecologist.

There are easy fixes for many of us— and there are resources for continuing the fight for mental health freedom.

And if you don’t feel like your doctor/gynecologist is listening—find a new one. You don’t want a push-over who’ll just put a band-aid on the problem, but you do want a partner who will take what you’ve told them and steer you in the right direction.

FOX 17’s Women’s Health Tip of the Week

What you’re feeling is valid and there are many ways to help. Reach out.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit them online.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You are not alone.