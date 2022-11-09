LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Midterm Election results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Polls have closed and votes are being counted for races across Michigan.

This year, Michigan residents cast their vote to elect the state’s governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. House representatives, state House representatives, state senators, and local officials, and decide three statewide ballot measures, school bond and millage requests, and local proposals.

FOX 17 has crews across the state bringing you the most up-to-date results.

Follow along with our live election night blog for the latest on the 2022 midterm election.

WATCH OUR LIVE ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE:

Key Races

RACE FOR GOVERNOR:

FOX 17

Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to serve four more years as Michigan’s governor. She’s running against GOP nominee Tudor Dixon, a political newcomer.

Whitmer took an early lead over Dixon Tuesday night, leading 53% to 46% with 4% of precincts reporting as of 9:15 p.m.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow joined FOX 17’s Ruta Ulcinaite at Governor Whitmer’s election watch party to discuss the 2022 election.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow joined FOX 17’s Ruta Ulcinaite at Governor Whitmer’s election watch party to discuss the 2022 election.

RACE FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL:

FOX 17

Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican candidate Matt DePerno in the Michigan Attorney General race.

As of 9:25 p.m., Nessel is leading 52% to 47% with 4% of precincts reporting.

RACE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE:

FOX 17

Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson is running against Republican candidate Kristina Karamo in the race to be Michigan's Secretary of State.

Benson was leading Karamo 54% to 44% with just 4% of precincts reporting as of 9:25 p.m.

PROPOSAL 1:

FOX 17

Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.

As of 9:26 p.m., yes votes were leading 68% to 32% with just 2% of precincts reporting.

PROPOSAL 2:

FOX 17

Proposal 2 aims to expand voting rights and further secure elections.

As of 9:26, yes votes were leading 60% to 40% with just 3% of precincts reporting.

PROPOSAL 3:

Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

As of 9:26 p.m., yes votes were leading 57% to 43% with just 3% of precincts reporting.

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

FOX 17

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar faces off against Democrat Jerry Hilliard in Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District race.

With 3% of precincts reporting, Moolenaar is leading 65% to Hilliard's 33%.

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

FOX 17

In one of the most closely watched races in this election, Democrat Hillary Scholten is running against Republican John Gibbs in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd Congressional District.

At 9:27 p.m., Gibbs was leading Scholten 52% to 45% with just 4% of precincts reporting.

Scholten spoke to a crowd just after 8 p.m., thanking them for their support and offering words of encouragement as they wait for results to be counted.

Scholten addresses supporters after polls close

Rep. Peter Meijer joined FOX 17 in the studio to share his thoughts on the Michigan 3rd Congressional District race.

Rep Peter Meijer weighs in on race for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

FOX 17

In Michigan’s 4th Congressional District race, longtime Congressman Bill Huizenga faces off against Democrat Joseph Alfonso, a newcomer to politics who won his primary as a write-in candidate.

With 2% of precincts reporting, Huizenga leads Alfonso 62% to 33%.

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

FOX 17

In Michigan’s 5th Congressional District race, Democrat Bart Goldberg faces off against Republican incumbent Tim Walberg.

Walberg was leading Goldberg 66% to 31% with 4% of precincts voting as of 9:28 p.m.

You can find full election results and more 2022 midterm coverage on the FOX 17 website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube