Congressman Huizenga wins race for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

Posted at 11:33 PM, Nov 08, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Congressman Bill Huizenga is projected to win the race to represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

The Associated Press declared Huizenga the winner around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Huizenga defeated Democrat challenger Joseph Alfonso, a write-in candidate who had to reach 5% of the total vote to be placed on the November ballot alongside Huizenga.

Due to the 2020 redistricting process, Huizenga was running in an almost entirely new district that included almost none of his previous one.

4th district old.png

Swaths of lakeshore territory that Huizenga was reliably elected to represent for years disappeared, and the new District 4 picked up counties to the south, including the cities of Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

4th district new.png

Huizenga is anti-abortion and is hoping to see Proposal Three fail on the November ballot.

Huizenga, who is a graduate of Calvin University, also believes funding for education is an issue best left to the states.

As for priorities, Huizenga points to military and defense.

