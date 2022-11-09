Proposal 2 passes, expanding rights for Michigan voters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proposal 2 has passed, expanding rights for voters in Michigan.

The Associated Press projected the ballot proposal would pass just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

In all, Proposal 2 includes nine voting rights that will become part of the state’s constitution.

One of those changes requires nine days of early, in-person voting. That means Michiganders will get two weeks and the week before election day to vote at designated sites, which would be open eight hours per day.

The proposal also deals with absentee ballots. Under the proposal, Michigan would have a single application for people to vote absentee in all elections, require the state to provide postage for absentee applications and ballots, and require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes and more than one drop box for communities with more than 15,000 people.

The proposal also requires the Board of State Canvassers to certify elections based on official records of votes cast, require military or overseas ballots to be counted if postmarked by election day, and recognize the right to vote without harassment.

Ballot Summary:

A proposal to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding elections.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

