Democrat Hillary Scholten defeats John Gibbs, wins MI’s 3rd Congressional District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democrat Hillary Scholten has won the race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican John Gibbs and flipping the formerly red district blue.

The Associated Press declared Scholten the winner just before 2 Wednesday morning.

Scholten, who ran against Peter Meijer in 2020 but was ultimately defeated, was hoping the newly drawn district lines would give her an advantage this time around.

After the 2020 redistricting process, the heavier-leaning GOP counties where Scholten vastly underperformed in 2020, including Ionia, Barry and Calhoun, are gone from the 3rd District. Meanwhile, southern Muskegon County and northern Ottawa County are new to the district.

She lost the 2020 race by six points, but only lost by two points in the Grand Rapids metro area, which remains in the new district.

Scholten is a fourth-generation west Michigander, former Department of Justice attorney and current immigration rights lawyer.

The democratic candidate says she’s deeply Christian, but also pro-choice.

In one of her campaign ads, Scholten makes a promise to cut spending in Congress and she criticizes the recently passed multibillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act; however, she told FOX 17 that she would have voted for the bill anyway because it aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Scholten was running against Trump-endorsed candidate John Gibbs, who beat incumbent Peter Meijer in the August primary.

