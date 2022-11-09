Watch Now
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Rep. Tim Walberg wins Michigan’s 5th Congressional District race

HS_TIM_WALBERG_(R)_1920x1080.png
FOX 17
HS_TIM_WALBERG_(R)_1920x1080.png
Posted at 11:19 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:19:43-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GOP incumbent Tim Walberg is projected to win the race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg.

The Associated Press projected Walberg as the winner around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday night.

Representative Walberg is not new to politics, having represented Michigan in Congress in the 7th District for more than a decade, but he is a new face for many voters in a redrawn 5th District.

District 5 old.png

Two years ago, the district included voters in Genesee, Saginaw and Bay counties. Now, the newly drawn district lines include parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties.

District 5 new.png

Walberg says the number one issue he hears from voters is their concerns over personal economy -- the general cost of living. He’s against Proposal 3, under any circumstances except in the case of the life of the mother.

Walberg challenged the results of the 2020 election.

You can find full election results and more 2022 midterm coverage on the FOX 17 website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2022

ELECTION RESULTS: See races across West Michigan Register to vote Find your polling place Apply for an absentee ballot View your sample ballot
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered