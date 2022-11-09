Rep. Tim Walberg wins Michigan’s 5th Congressional District race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GOP incumbent Tim Walberg is projected to win the race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg.

The Associated Press projected Walberg as the winner around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday night.

Representative Walberg is not new to politics, having represented Michigan in Congress in the 7th District for more than a decade, but he is a new face for many voters in a redrawn 5th District.

Two years ago, the district included voters in Genesee, Saginaw and Bay counties. Now, the newly drawn district lines include parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties.

Walberg says the number one issue he hears from voters is their concerns over personal economy -- the general cost of living. He’s against Proposal 3, under any circumstances except in the case of the life of the mother.

Walberg challenged the results of the 2020 election.

