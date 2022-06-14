Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Building New With The Jacksons: Stepping inside the home structure

Videos
Building New With The Jacksons: Inside the Structure
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 11:33:24-04

With planning complete, the next phase of the house is the construction! The Jacksons have chosen a neighborhood, a floor plan, structural design, and interior design for their house.

Eastbrook Homes is now working to build Aimee and Rob Jackson's dream home. With the foundation complete, there's nowhere to go but up! Take a look inside the structural build of the Jacksons' new home by taking a look at the interior of the walls and frames.

Be sure to keep up with the Jacksons and their home-building process by watching the Fox 17 Morning Mix all year long.

This segment is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News