Building New With The Jackson's: Choosing a Floor Plan

In the last episode of Building New With The Jackson's, we met Aimee and Rob, a young couple from West Michigan with a growing family looking to build a new home. They fell in love with the Eastbrook location Lowing Woods, but now they need to choose a home plan.

Aimee and Rob turned to the experts at Eastbrook Homes to help them choose a design to fit their needs for their future home. The Jackson's have a couple of different floor plans to choose from, so they go to tour the model homes to help find a fit for their growing family.

Aimee wants the house to have an open floor plan, where the kitchen, dining area, and living room are together without walls separating the rooms. It'd be wonderful to watch the kids play while she's in the kitchen, however she worries the space may become cramped because of all the toys and baby products they own. She also wants higher ceilings so the space would feel more open.

Eastbrook offered the Jacksons a couple of different open floor plan concepts to look at, offering designs with both one and two-story options.

The first plan they looked at was the Sebastian Plan. It's a two-story home with an open floor concept plan, featuring a large dining room area, an even larger kitchen with a double oven and corner pantry, and a perfect view into the living room with a fireplace. The upstairs area contains five bedroom spaces, with one master bedroom.

Aimee and Rob thought that with both of them working, having a toddler, and one on the way, they felt the house may be a bit too big for what they needed. So they decided to move on to the next model.

The next floor plan was The Mayfair, which is similar to The Sebastian but slightly smaller. There's still a walk-in pantry, laundry hookups, a master bedroom with an additional two bedrooms upstairs, with an open floor plan on the main floor with the kitchen, dining area, and living room.

In the end, Aimee and Rob moved forward with The Mayfair floor plan. The space wasn't overwhelmingly large, but at the same time gave them plenty of room to expand for their growing family.

The next steps will be figuring out the pricing of their home depending on the custom design specifications they want for their home.

Be sure to keep up with the Jackson's and their home-building process by watching the Fox 17 Morning Mix all year long.

