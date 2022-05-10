Building New With The Jacksons: Building a firm foundation

The planning process is complete! Now that the Jacksons have chosen a neighborhood, a floor plan, structural design, and interior design for their house, it's time to bring those plans to life.

Eastbrook Homes is now working to build Aimee and Rob Jackson's dream home, starting with the foundation. While this part of the build isn't glamorous, it's the most important so their dream home stands strong for years to come.

Once the main foundation is solid and settled, construction will begin vertically with the walls, frames, and more.

Watch the video above to get a tour of the foundation of the Jacksons' future home.

Be sure to keep up with the Jacksons and their home-building process by watching the Fox 17 Morning Mix all year long.

This segment is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes.