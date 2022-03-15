Building New With The Jacksons: Structural Design

Now that the Jacksons have chosen a floor plan, they now need to figure out which rooms will go where in the house.

Rob and Aimee Jackson went to visit the Eastbrook Homes corporate offices in Grand Rapids where they're going to meet with a professional to help design their home. They know they're going to build their home in the Lowing Woods neighborhood and have the basic floorplan, but now they need to make decisions about the basic major structure and customization.

Matt from Eastbrook Homes helped the Jacksons figure out the structure and layout of their future home. They discussed features like the exterior of the house, room placement, electrical, piping, and other necessities when building a brand new home.

The main features the Jacksons want in their home are a Michigan Room- a room with big windows showcasing the nature outside their home- in an open concept area with the dining room and kitchen. They also want a fully finished basement that doubles as a rec room, a third stall garage, as well as a full bathroom with a vanity and shower.

Once the Jacksons complete their layout and structural design plans of the house, a designer will come in later to help the family choose an interior style for their home.

