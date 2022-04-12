Building New With The Jacksons: Designing the home interior

Planning is almost complete for the Jacksons! So far they've chosen a neighborhood, chosen a floor plan for their home, and tweaked the structural design of their home. Now the fun part is about to begin as Aimee and Rob Jackson start picking out the interior design details of their house at Eastbrook Homes' Home Creation Studio.

Eastbrook’s team of interior design specialists worked with them to create a home that reflects their unique style and needs. Aimee and Rob were able to select the styles of all their appliances, hardware, cabinets, countertops, fireplace, wall colors, carpets, and so much more.

Watch the video above to see which styles they want to add to their new home before they start building!

Be sure to keep up with the Jacksons and their home-building process by watching the Fox 17 Morning Mix all year long.

