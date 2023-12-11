2023 Recap: How Berger Chevrolet gave back this year, and their plans for 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Berger Chevrolet is a car dealership first, but a big part of what they do is giving back and contributing to the community. From volunteering to fundraisers, even providing opportunities for organizations and individuals, Berger and its employees thrive at paying it forward.

Employees of Berger Chevrolet can opt-in to make weekly donations via payroll deduct to a non-profit of their choice, as well as spend their time volunteering. Some of the organizations Berger gave back to in 2023 include Boys and Girls Club GR, Heart of West Michigan United Way, and Kids’ Food Basket.

FOX17 and Berger’s partnership brings light to so many local nonprofits around West Michigan as well. Some of the nonprofits featured in this partnership include the New Growth Project, Meaning in Colors, VetSports, and Toys for Tots.

