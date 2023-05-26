Meaning in Colors helping lift young people with education, support, engagement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Iryonna Hogan-Davis is the founder and CEO of Meaning in Colors, a venture she started because as a young mom and college graduate, she had trouble accessing affordable housing. As she found success, she knew she wanted to give others like her a leg up when came to finding a place to live. Her work and reach grew, and Meaning in Colors became an organization that not only works to house families, but engages and educates our young people.

From a youth book club, to financial literacy to career prep, the program fills in the gaps and provides a stable and supportive base to help kids grow and thrive as young adults. The organization is always looking for volunteers and donations - or if you want to get your child involved in the program, you can learn more at meaningincolors.org.