Berger Gives Back supports veterans with a special luncheon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Berger Chevrolet is a family of employees that have a heart to give back to those in need in West Michigan through their Berger Gives Back campaign which benefits a different nonprofit each month. One way they highlight these philanthropic endeavors is to host an employee lunch with members of a local charity in attendance. This past month's luncheon was to raise awareness and funding for a local nonprofit VETSports which helps fight Veteran isolation through group sports.

Todd joined in on the festivities with Emily LaCroix and learned more about how Berger is paying it forward.

If you are a nonprofit and want to get more information on partnering with Berger Chevrolet or to see all of the great work they've done so far, check out their Berger Gives Back webpage.