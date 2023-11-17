Berger Chevrolet partners with Toys for Tots to spread joy to kids this holiday season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Berger Chevrolet loves to pay it forward and give back to the community through a variety of ways. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, they often host events, give donations, and host fundraisers for various non-profits in West Michigan.

During the holiday season, they're partnering with Toys for Tots, an organization that spreads hope to less fortunate children through the gift of a brand-new toy.

Toys for Tots is a donation-based charity, so they collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to families in need.

Berger Chevy is located on 28th Street in Grand Rapids and has a Toys For Tots donation box in their main showroom.

Learn more about Toys for Tots and other good works Berger Chevrolet is doing in the community by visiting bergerchevy.com.