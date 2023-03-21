Berger Gives Back: New Growth Project

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

2023 looks like another year of growth for the Berger Gives Back campaign. The automotive group is showcasing local businesses and nonprofit organizations paying it forward in West Michigan. Our latest trip took us to the farm to learn more about the New Growth Project. This nonprofit hires neuro-diverse employees to plant, weed, transplant, harvest, and more. It's something they call "agritherapy" as the calm and quiet of the greenhouse helps these employees thrive.

Watch the video to meet the co-founders of New Growth Project Christine and Carly and take a tour of the farm to see what they do every day.

