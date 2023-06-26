Late-night disturbances continue in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Late-night disturbances in the downtown area continued this weekend. Grand Rapids Police told Fox 17 that it follows a trend that’s been happening since early June.

Sunday June 4, around 4 a.m.: GRPD responded to “shots fired” call on the Blue Bridge. When they arrived they found a large group of people gathered on the bridge. One car was damaged in the shooting, and six people were arrested. Two days later, GRPD announced that the Blue Bridge will close from midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends.



Saturday June 10 : GRPD said approximately 100 people, between the ages of 16-25, gathered and caused a disturbance near Studio Park. Police broke up that group. However, another group gathered near Van Andel Arena a few blocks away. Chief Winstrom said the group was drinking and blocking traffic. Police arrested several people.



Saturday June 24 at 8:30 p.m. : A fight broke out at a permitted concert at Rosa Parks Circle.Police, who were already in the area on patrol, were able to intervene and break it up. Police said there were rumors of gunshots but they couldn't find any evidence of that.



Sunday June 25 at 1:30 a.m.: Police responded to reports of hundreds of people in the street on Ottawa Avenue near Fulton. When police arrived they found 300 people in the street.When they tried to break it up, they were encircled by people dancing and drivers doing burnouts. People also threw glass bottles were at them. The group dispersed when other units arrived.

The recent string of disturbances and violence is similar to the activity that happened a year ago, at the start of summer, in the downtown area. On May 24, 2022 there was a fatal shooting on Cherry Street followed by a homicide on Pearl Street on June 5.

Fox 17 reached out to GRPD for a comment regarding the recent trend. A spokesperson said no on was available.