Shooting in Downtown Grand Rapids under investigation

Posted at 5:24 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 05:24:08-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left four people injured early Sunday morning.

Police say it all started around 3:15 when officers who were near the Blue Bridge heard multiple gunshots nearby.

Shortly after that, police say they witnessed a large gathering of people on the bridge who were acting disorderly.

Police located four adults who all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting you're asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

