Shots reported on Blue Bridge, one car hit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shots were reportedly fired on the Blue Bridge, in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, according to Grand Rapids police.

Just before 4:00 on Sunday morning, police were sent to the area of the Blue Bridge, hearing about possible gunfire.

Police say a large group of people had congregated on the bridge, and while police couldn't confirm the crowd's size, they did say the crowd was the subject of several noise complaints.

The crowd had lingered around the Blue Bridge since 1 a.m., police say.

While no one turned up with injuries, police say one car was found damaged by gunfire.

No one was arrested, but police say they dispersed the crowd.

Last September, the Blue Bridge was closed to pedestrians after an early-morning shooting broke out amidst a crowd gathered illegally on the bridge.

The shooting left 4 people injured.

