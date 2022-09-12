GRPD to increase patrols for ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Safety will be a top priority for this year’s ArtPrize after another mass shooting occurred in the downtown area this weekend, said GRPD Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

“I would describe it as an impromptu illegal party. What it is it’s 3 a.m. in the morning and this group pretty much took over the Blue Bridge,” said Chief Winstrom during an interview with Fox 17 on Monday. “As I said they were drinking. The night before they had a D.J. out there. It’s the sort of behavior we weren’t going to tolerate.”

Chief Winstrom said activity actually began on Friday night going into Saturday morning. A large crowd gathered on the Blue Bridge where there was a lot of alcohol, illegal drinking, he said, and a D.J. was also there. So, police were called. They arrested one person and cleared the scene.

Then, the following night, a crowd gathered again in the same location. Police were called again to clear the area.

However, this time shots were fired, he said.

“It’s preliminary in nature the investigation but we believe the shooting was on the east side of the bridge,” Chief Winstrom said. “The officers did hear the gunshots and were very close.”

Four people were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, he said. Police arrested a few people and towed vehicles that were illegally parked.

“There are cameras in the area. You know, that Saturday night actually I got an email from some of the hotels downtown actually complimenting the police service because they said there was a disturbance on the Blue Bridge. I know the J.W. [Marriott], the Amway, I think they have video surveillance,” Chief Winstrom said. “So, we had detectives that went out over the weekend and today and collected all available video surveillance.”

Chief Winstrom said for ArtPrize 2022, which begins on Thursday September 15, GRPD will increase foot patrol throughout the two-week event.

As for the bridge, police are considering safety options to keep people protected when they’re in that area at night.

“The Blue Bridge is interesting because it's actually a private bridge and it's owned by the Downtown Development Authority, I believe,” Chief Winstrom. “So, we’ve been talking with them today and just discussing our options whether that’s signage just saying that these are the hours of operations or whether it’s closing it all together for safety. You know, at 3 in the morning I don’t think we’d have that much objection if we close it during those hours.”