Blue Bridge closed overnight, police citing public safety concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed from midnight to 6:00, says GRPD.

A representative for GRPD says that the closure was prompted by concerns for public safety and for the protection of art installations displayed downtown during the annual ArtPrize competition.

The Blue Bridge will be closed overnight for the duration of ArtPrize, which runs from September 15 to October 2.

It has not been determined if the overnight closures will continue after ArtPrize. A representative for GRPD says they are currently assessing the feasibility of making the overnight closure permanent.

"GRPD is continuing to work with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. on other long-term safety improvements, such as increased patrols, additional surveillance, and structural changes to prevent access by vehicles," said the representative.

Pearl St and Fulton St will both stay open, to allow for pedestrians to still cross the Grand River overnight.

