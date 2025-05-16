Watch Now
WEATHER READY ALERT: Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect

WEST MICHIGAN — Potentially dangerous weather is impacting West Michigan. A cold front moving over the Great Lakes is sparking a line of severe storms.

FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for the system.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for portions of Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo counties. This warning is set to expire at 10:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Van Buren and Allegan counties. This warning is set to expire at 11 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Mason counties until 10:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service set a Tornado Watch for every county in the lower peninsula, from I-94 and north and west of I-127. The watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday morning.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

Thursday's storms are expected to bring strong winds, hail up to the size of golf balls, and potential tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center put most of West Michigan in an enhanced risk for severe weather, the 3rd-highest level of potential.

