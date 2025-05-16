WEATHER READY ALERT: Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect

WEST MICHIGAN — Potentially dangerous weather is impacting West Michigan. A cold front moving over the Great Lakes is sparking a line of severe storms.

FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for the system.

WEATHER READY ALERT: Severe storms roll into West Michigan

A Tornado Warning has been issued for portions of Ottawa, Muskegon and Newaygo counties. This warning is set to expire at 10:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Muskegon MI, Norton Shores MI and Muskegon Heights MI until 10:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/IgCXh4mmNI — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 16, 2025

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Van Buren and Allegan counties. This warning is set to expire at 11 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Allegan MI, South Haven MI and Wayland MI until 11:00 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/3p7c2CwyaG — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 16, 2025

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Mason counties until 10:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muskegon MI, Holland MI and Norton Shores MI until 10:45 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/d7Q6A8PHtJ — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 16, 2025

The National Weather Service set a Tornado Watch for every county in the lower peninsula, from I-94 and north and west of I-127. The watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday morning.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Michigan until 3 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/oB0e4KiLFE — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 16, 2025

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

Thursday's storms are expected to bring strong winds, hail up to the size of golf balls, and potential tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center put most of West Michigan in an enhanced risk for severe weather, the 3rd-highest level of potential.

A line of severe storms with golf ball size hail and tornadoes continues to move across Wisconsin and northern Illinois. That storm system should arrive to the lake Michigan lake shore around 9 PM. As it then moves east it will bring damaging winds, hail and potential tornadoes pic.twitter.com/wQYg28TZP7 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 15, 2025

