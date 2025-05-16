Storm damage leaves downed trees, power lines and structure fires across Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Several trees and power lines are down throughout Muskegon County with severe storms sweeping through the area.

FOX 17

Multiple structure fires have also been reported within the county, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

Muskegon Charter Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen tells FOX 17 there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Officials remind residents to treat all down power lines as if they are still powered and to report them to their utility companies.

Nearly 200,000 customers are without power following Thursday night's storms. It is not yet known how long it will take to restore power.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube