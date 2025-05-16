IN THE DARK: Storm knocks out power for tens of thousands

WEST MICHIGAN — Roughly 200,000 customers are in the dark across Michigan after a line of severe thunderstorms swept through on Thursday night.

Consumers Energy reported more than 170,000 electric customers are without service as of midnight. Track the latest numbers through the utility's outage map.

Midwest Energy & Communications, which provides power to people in the southwest corner of the state, said nearly 8,000 of its customers were in the dark.

These numbers could likely grow as the storms continue into the eastern half of the state.

The storms first struck around 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, sweeping in off Lake Michigan. They prompted a number of Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across West Michigan, with a handful of radar-indicated tornadoes.

If you are without power, you can report it to your electricity provider. Reminder: if you find a downed power line, treat it like it still has electricity coursing through it. Stay away and call your emergency dispatch center to report it.

Exact details on the storms, the damage, and how long the clean-up efforts will take are still to be determined.

