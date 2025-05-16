STORM'S FURY: Videos from across West Michigan show severity of Thursday night's weather

WEST MICHIGAN — A line of severe storms set off a number of Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across West Michigan.
FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for the storm more than 24 hours before it arrived. As the front moved through our communities, many of you took video and pictures showing the storm's fury.
Watch: Video shows strong winds and brilliant lighting in Norton Shores
Video: An awesome lightning display fires over Lake Michigan near Montague
Video: Lightning strikes over Muskegon
Watch: Bolts of lightning light up the sky over Grand Rapids' Eastown neighborhood
Video: Strong winds sweep into Grand Rapids
Video: Sirens sound as storms roll into West Michigan
Watch: Lightning lights up the sky over Lake Michigan
For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.
