Outages remain, power restored to 100,000 customers

After major storms thrashed several West Michigan counties, Consumers Energy reports power has been restored to 100,000 customers.

Crews worked through the night repairing damage caused by 70mph winds, lightning, and hail.

SEE MORE: FOX 17 follows tree removal company through post-storm cleanup efforts

“Uprooted trees, branches tangled in electric wire, and crushed cars present challenges,” said Chris Fultz, one of the Officers in Charge of restoration, We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews are facing extreme conditions in some areas of the state."

SEVERE WEATHER - NEXT CHANCE: FOX 17 Forecast

The company says the majority of remaining outages should be remedied by midday Thursday, though work may continue in the hardest-hit areas through Thursday night.