Today's Forecast: Isolated shower or storm; otherwise partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — Forecast from Fox 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are clear of any severe weather the rest of the work week, but a few showers will still be possible the next 24 hours. Showers will linger into this morning and early afternoon, especially south of I-96, but will trend dry into the evening. Clear skies will take over as the system exits and last through midday Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s today through Friday. Showers and storms return to end the work week and kick off the weekend. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Lingering showers through early afternoon. Becoming mostly sunny in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Gradually increasing clouds with afternoon and evening shower chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, and a chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

