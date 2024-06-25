PICS AND VIDEO: Early morning storm hits West Michigan June 25

Viewers sent video and pictures of the storm as it happened.
Early morning storms hit West Michigan June 25 Gallery
Tree down in Rockford yard 2 - Kendra Belk.jpg
Tree down in Rockford yard
Kendra Belk
Tree down in Rockford yard 1 - Kendra Belk.jpg
Tree down in Rockford yard
Kendra Belk
Shelf Cloud in Sunfield 2- Courtesy Gary Ridenour Jr.jpg
Shelf Cloud in Sunfield
Gary Ridenour Jr
Shelf Cloud in Sunfield - Courtesy Gary Ridenour Jr.jpg
Shelf Cloud in Sunfield
Gary Ridenour Jr
LETICIA IN NORTH MUSKEGON.jpg
Wind damage in North Muskegon
Leticia
Hail and wall cloud in Byron Center - Courtesy Tony Nink.jpg
Hail and wall cloud in Byron Center
Tony Nink
Clouds in Holland 1 - Courtesy Lindsey Heidema.jpeg
Lindsey Heidema
Clouds in Holland 2 - Courtesy Lindsey Heidema.jpeg
Lindsey Heidema
Muskegon County wind, storm damage June 25
Leticia in Muskegon