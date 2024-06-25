PICS AND VIDEO: Early morning storm hits West Michigan June 25

Prev Next

Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 25, 2024

Viewers sent video and pictures of the storm as it happened. Early morning storms hit West Michigan June 25 Gallery Tree down in Rockford yard 2 - Kendra Belk.jpg Tree down in Rockford yard Kendra Belk Tree down in Rockford yard 1 - Kendra Belk.jpg Tree down in Rockford yard

Kendra Belk Shelf Cloud in Sunfield 2- Courtesy Gary Ridenour Jr.jpg Shelf Cloud in Sunfield Gary Ridenour Jr Shelf Cloud in Sunfield - Courtesy Gary Ridenour Jr.jpg Shelf Cloud in Sunfield

Gary Ridenour Jr LETICIA IN NORTH MUSKEGON.jpg Wind damage in North Muskegon Leticia Hail and wall cloud in Byron Center - Courtesy Tony Nink.jpg Hail and wall cloud in Byron Center Tony Nink Clouds in Holland 1 - Courtesy Lindsey Heidema.jpeg Lindsey Heidema Clouds in Holland 2 - Courtesy Lindsey Heidema.jpeg Lindsey Heidema Muskegon County wind, storm damage June 25 Leticia in Muskegon

