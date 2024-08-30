Spartans set to kick off 2024 season under new coach Jonathan Smith

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A new era begins Friday for Michigan State University football as head coach Jonathan Smith leads the Spartans in his first game in East Lansing.

Smith was named the coach on November 25 after six years at Oregon State. He said after his hiring he is optimistic about turning around a program that's been near the bottom of the Big Ten Conference the past few seasons.

Helping the cause is new starting quarterback Aidan Chiles. Considered the top QB available in the transfer portal this offseason, the sophomore followed Smith from Oregon State to East Lansing.

The 18-year-old was also named a captain for the 2024 season.

"I think he is definitely ready for this. He is a competitive player," Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith said. "We are confident that in his preparation, in his instincts and how competitive he is that he'll give us a chance to score some points."

