Aidan Chiles, one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal has committed to Michigan State, according to ESPN.

Chiles previously played under new MSU coach Jonathan Smith at Oregon State and follows Smith to East Lansing.

He was a true freshman for the Beavers last season and earned snaps in every game for Oregon State this season.

Chiles was 24-35 for 309 yards and four touchdowns this season, adding 79 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.