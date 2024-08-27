Jonathan Smith says Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles 'ready' for big-time stage

(WXMI) — Michigan State opens the season Friday night against Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium.

Aidan Chiles will be the Spartans starting quarterback. The 18-year-old sophomore was also named a captain for MSU.

"I think he is definitely ready for this. He is a competitive player," Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith said. "We are confident that in his preparation, in his instincts and how competitive he is that he'll give us a chance to score some points."

